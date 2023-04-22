 Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested : The Tribune India

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

The victim and the killer had been in relationship for last 20 years

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

The accused in the custody of the police in Tarn Taran. Gurbaxpuri



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 21

The Goindwal Sahib police claimed to have resolved the blind murder case within 24 hours in which 39-year-old woman Kulwinder Kaur, alias Balwinder Kaur, was found murdered in Fatehbad village on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of April 20 and 21, but Sukhwinder Singh Kala, husband of the victim, noticed it on the morning of Thursday.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh informed newsmen here on Friday that the killer, identified as Daljit Singh Mintu, a resident of Lohgarh (Khilchian), who had illicit relations with the victim had been arrested on Friday. Lohgarh village is the parental village of the deceased.

The SP said the accused trespassed into the house of the victim at midnight and took her to a deserted house where he strangulated her with her dupatta and then hit her chest with a brick as a result of which she died. He even removed her cloth, leaving her half naked. The victim’s husband Sukhwinder Singh and their daughter were sleeping in the house then.

The SP said as the victim and her lover had been in relationship for over the last 20 years, but for the past few months she was avoiding to contact her lover on the mobile. The killer, who is a resident of Lohgarh village, got suspicious that Kulwinder Kaur was now in relationship with someone else, which led him to kill her.

A case under Sections 302, 380 and 449 of the IPC had been registered against the accused at the Goindwal Sahib police station.

