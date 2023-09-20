Goindwal Sahib institute clinch volleyball title

Tarn Taran, September 19
Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, won the first position in U-17 boys volleyball zonal level 67th school games.
The team members and coaches Sukhwinder Singh and Anudeep Kaur were honoured at a function organised in the institute on Monday by the Principal and the managing committee of the institute.
The team players will also participate in the district-level games. District sports co-ordinator Jugraj Singh, and Deputy District Education Officer Gurbachan Singh encouraged the players.
Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, MD of the committee, and Manisha Sood, Principal, encouraged the players and appealed them to continue their hard work for bright future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe