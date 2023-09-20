Goindwal Sahib institute clinch volleyball title

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 19

Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, won the first position in U-17 boys volleyball zonal level 67th school games.

The team members and coaches Sukhwinder Singh and Anudeep Kaur were honoured at a function organised in the institute on Monday by the Principal and the managing committee of the institute.

The team players will also participate in the district-level games. District sports co-ordinator Jugraj Singh, and Deputy District Education Officer Gurbachan Singh encouraged the players.

Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, MD of the committee, and Manisha Sood, Principal, encouraged the players and appealed them to continue their hard work for bright future.

#Tarn Taran