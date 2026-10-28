Goindwal Sahib institute teachers feted

Three teachers — Kiranjit Kaur, Harwinder Kaur and Rimpal Sharma — from Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, were honoured with the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2026 by CT Group of Institutions, Jalandhar, in recognition of their dedication and contributions to education.

The award acknowledges their commitment to quality education and the holistic development of students. Their achievement reflects the institute’s continued efforts to promote academic excellence and the all-round development of its students.

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Dr Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, managing director, Manisha Sood, principal, and the entire staff congratulated the award recipients and appreciated their sincere efforts and dedication to the teaching profession.