Goindwal Sahib trader receives extortion call

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 19

Amarjyoti Chawla, a karyana merchant of Sri Goindwal Sahib, has reported receiving an extortion call. Prem Singh, father of the shopkeeper, said theirs was a small business and the extortionist had demanded Rs 20 lakh. Chawla said he received the extortion call from the number +447440231524 on February 9 and then on February 15, demanding Rs 20 lakh. The caller threatened to kill him in case he refused to oblige.

Prem Singh said the family was under great mental pressure. He said that during the period of militancy, the family had migrated to Haryana and returned only when normalcy prevailed. The Goindwal Sahib police have registered a case under Sections 386 and 506 of the IPC.