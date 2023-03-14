Gold biscuits worth Rs 86L seized at airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Customs officials at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport confiscated 13 gold biscuits from a passenger who had arrived from Sharjah here on Monday.

The smuggled gold weighing around 1.5-kg was valued at over Rs 86 lakh. The gold biscuits were concealed in liquor bottles. The passenger was booked under the Customs Act and further investigations were in progress.