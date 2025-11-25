Gold earrings snatched from woman in Sarhali

Two motorcycle-borne snatchers took away the earrings of a woman from Sarhali village on Sunday evening. The woman, Manjit Kaur, was on her way home from the village and had stopped to talk to her neighbour.

In the meantime, two robbers appeared on the spot on a motorcycle, stopped near Manjit Kaur and snatched both her earrings and fled. Manjit Kaur said that the earrings weighed an estimated five grams. Manjit Kaur reported the matter to the Sarhali police. ASI Talwinder Singh said that a case has been registered in this regard.

