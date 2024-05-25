Gold hidden in passenger’s rectum seized at airport

Amritsar, May 24
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport (SGRDJI) intercepted one passenger coming from Dubai via SpiceJet flight SG56 in yesterday morning. On his personal search, the passenger was found to be concealing three oval shaped capsules inside his rectum.
The capsules had gross weight of 950 grams and contained gold in the paste form. The net weight of gold upon extraction came out to be 695 grams. The tariff value as per exchange rate of the seized gold was Rs 44, 43,642. The person was arrested under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation was under process.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...