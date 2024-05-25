Gold hidden in passenger’s rectum seized at airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport (SGRDJI) intercepted one passenger coming from Dubai via SpiceJet flight SG56 in yesterday morning. On his personal search, the passenger was found to be concealing three oval shaped capsules inside his rectum.

The capsules had gross weight of 950 grams and contained gold in the paste form. The net weight of gold upon extraction came out to be 695 grams. The tariff value as per exchange rate of the seized gold was Rs 44, 43,642. The person was arrested under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation was under process.

