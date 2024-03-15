Gold worth Rs 19L seized from two at Attari ICP

Amritsar, March 14
Officials of the Customs Department have confiscated gold ornaments worth Rs 19 lakh from two Indian citizens who entered the country from Pakistan through the integrated check-post (ICP) at Attari here on Wednesday.
Officials of the Customs Department (Preventive) said that the two gold bangles (karah) and a chain of 24-Karat weighed 291.75 grams. They could not give satisfactory answers to the queries of the Customs Department officials following which the ornaments were seized while further investigations were in progress.
