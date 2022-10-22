Gold worth Rs 21L seized at airport in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

The Customs Department seized 497 grams of gold from a passenger at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Friday.

On sustained interrogation, he accepted that he was carrying two packets containing gold in paste form (gross weight 497 gms) in his rectum. Further on purification, the net weight of the 24 carat of gold was found to be 411 grams valued at Rs 21.29 lakh. The gold has been seized and further investigation is in progress.