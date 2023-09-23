Gold worth Rs 45 lakh seized at airport

Amritsar, September 22
Customs officials seized 770-gm of Gold from a passenger who came from Sharjah by Indigo flight 6E1428 at the local airport here on Friday. The market value of the yellow metal was valued at Rs 45.75 lakh.
The spokesman for the Customs Department said the passenger was found to have concealed three capsules containing gold in the paste form in his rectum area. The gross weight of the capsules was 950 gm and net weight of gold after extraction was 770 gm. A case under Section 110 of the Customs Act was registered against the passenger.
