Gold worth Rs 47L seized from passenger on Dubai flight

Amritsar, June 16
Customs officials at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport intercepted a passenger from Dubai and recovered 778-gm gold worth Rs 47.45 lakh from his possession here today. As per information, the passenger filled the gold paste in three capsules.
The Customs Department said the plane from Dubai landed at Amritsar airport in the morning. During routine checking, customs officials intercepted the person.During a search, three capsules of gold paste were found from his private parts (rectum).
After seizing the capsules, the customs officials started a probe into the case by taking the person into custody. The total weight of the gold paste was estimated at 1.072 kg.
