Gold worth around Rs 50 lakh seized from man at Amritsar international airport

Amritsar, July 17
Gold worth around Rs 50 lakh was seized from an international passenger at the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here on Monday, customs officials said.
According to a statement issued here, the customs staff intercepted a man who came from Sharjah on an Air India Express flight in the morning.
After a detailed personal search of the passenger, three capsules were found hidden inside his rectum weighing 1,183 grams. Gold weighing 844 grams with a market value of Rs. 49.94 lakh was recovered from these capsules, the statement said.
The recovered gold was seized under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and passenger is being questioned, it added.
