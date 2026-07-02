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Home / Amritsar / Gold worth over Rs 70 lakh seized from Melbourne passenger at Amritsar airport

Gold worth over Rs 70 lakh seized from Melbourne passenger at Amritsar airport

The passenger has been arrested, and further investigation is under way to ascertain the source and intended destination of the smuggled gold

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:18 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Customs officials at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (SGRDJI), Amritsar, seized 484 grams of 24-carat gold valued at Rs 70.66 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Melbourne via Kuala Lumpur late on Tuesday night.

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According to Customs, the passenger, a male traveller, arrived on Flight MH 118 on the night of July 1. Acting on suspicion, Customs officers intercepted him and conducted a detailed examination, including X-ray screening and a personal search.

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During the search, officials recovered 484 grams of 24-carat gold in the form of two bangles and one chain. The seized gold has an estimated value of Rs 70,66,400.

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The Customs department said the gold has been confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger has been arrested, and further investigation is under way to ascertain the source and intended destination of the smuggled gold.

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