Gold worth Rs 86.41 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

PTI
Amritsar, March 13
The Customs department seized gold worth Rs 86.41 lakh from a passenger at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here.
In a statement, the customs department said the passenger, who came from Sharjah, was intercepted by the officials and during search, gold biscuits weighing 1,516 grams worth Rs 86,41,200 were found concealed in three liquor bottles.
After the gold seizure, the passenger was apprehended, they said, adding that further investigation was underway.
