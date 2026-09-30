Golden Temple head granthi Giani Malkiat Singh Khalsa yet to join probe in Chawla rape case

The additional head granthi of Golden Temple, Giani Malkiat Singh Khalsa, is yet to join the investigation into the rape case registered against former SGPC member and SAD senior vice-president Amarjit Singh Chawla at Anandpur Sahib. The Anandpur Sahib police has indicated that more people may be summoned to ascertain the facts surrounding the case.

Inspector Jatin Kapoor, the investigating officer, when contacted by The Tribune, said that Malkiat Singh Khalsa had not joined the investigation so far. Notices will be sent to more people to find out the facts in the case. The statement of Chawla’s wife had also been recorded by the investigating team, he said.

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The police had earlier summoned three persons for questioning in the case, including Malkiat Singh Khalsa, additional head granthi at Golden Temple and resident of Amritsar; Mohan Singh, a driver posted at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib; and Papinder Kaur, wife of former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla and resident of Ludhiana. They were asked to join the investigation at the Anandpur Sahib police station on September 28.

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Of the three, Mohan Singh has joined the investigation and recorded his statement.

According to DSP Anandpur Sahib Jashandeep Singh Mann, Mohan Singh confirmed during questioning that he was employed as a driver at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. The driver told investigators that the complainant had stayed for about eight months at various inns near Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

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Mohan Singh also told the police that he had driven the complainant to nearby gurdwaras on several occasions as part of his official duties. According to the DSP, the driver further stated that Chawla had arranged the complainant’s accommodation, meals and local transportation at SGPC inns and remained in regular contact with her.

The driver also allegedly told the police that SGPC employees responsible for the day-to-day administration of the inns were aware of the arrangements and the contact between Chawla and the complainant. Police officials said these statements were being verified.

The FIR was registered at the Anandpur Sahib police station on August 21 under Sections 64, 127(2) and 351(2) of the BNS, relating to rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, against Amarjit Singh Chawla. The complainant, a woman from Punjab who is settled in Bahrain, has made serious allegations against Chawla. Chawla has denied the allegations and described the case as false and fabricated.

More than five weeks after registration of the FIR, no arrest has been made in the case. Police officials have said that a Look Out Circular has been issued against Chawla, who had reportedly left for Canada before registration of the FIR.

The controversy in the case has also acquired a political dimension for SAD. The case has come at a time when the Akali Dal is facing internal differences and competing political positions within the party.

The case has provided another issue for rival Akali factions to question the functioning of SGPC and the handling of the allegations. The SAD (Punar Surjit) faction has already sought an SIT probe into the matter, while questions have also been raised publicly over the delay in the police investigation.

Sources said that investigators in the case are examining who arranged the complainant’s accommodation and facilities, who was aware of her stay and whether the allegations can be corroborated by independent evidence.