Golden Temple langar serves warmth during celebrations

Devotees came forward in large numbers to perform sewa and contribute their bit in the kitchen of Guru Ram Das Langar Hall at the Golden Temple.

Advertisement

Joined by hundreds of volunteers, including many from remote border villages of the district, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staff distributed roh di kheer (sugarcane juice pudding) among devotees ahead of the Lohri and Maghi festivals at Guru Ram Das Langar Hall.

Advertisement

The delicacies were served with devotion as the incessant flow of Gurbani continued from the sanctum sanctorum of the holiest Sikh shrine in the world.

Advertisement

Hitesh, a tourist from Gwalior, said the delicacy was superb and reflected the dedication and devotion of the volunteers. He lauded the organised manner in which volunteers performed sewa.

A majority of the volunteers were engaged in cleaning utensils. Among them were a large number of women who had come specially to perform sewa, leaving behind their household and professional responsibilities. Elderly men were seen doing sewa that did not require much physical movement, while youngsters were engaged in lifting heavy sacks and utensils, besides mopping the floor.

Advertisement

Serving tea with rusk proved to be an effective way to keep the visitors warm in the prevailing cold wave conditions. Its distribution begins at midnight and continues till breakfast, and is resumed again in the evening.

Nishan Singh, one of the three managers overseeing the affairs of the langar hall, said that keeping in view the demand of the Sangat, gur (jaggery) da karah had been added to the langar. He said the two delicacies — roh di kheer and karah — were incorporated into the menu after devotees expressed a desire for winter-specific offerings.

He added that the Sangat often meets SGPC officials or functionaries to suggest changes or additions to the langar menu. “Apart from volunteers, about 500 employees are engaged in performing sewa here,” he said.

A machine to extract juice from sugarcane has been installed near the langar hall, while sugarcane supplies arrive during the night to avoid daytime traffic congestion.

Among tourists, visitors from the National Capital Region (NCR) formed the largest group on weekends, making Amritsar a major tourist attraction after Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. Many visitors prefer to spend at least two nights in the city and explore additional attractions such as the Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari, Gobindgarh Fort, the War Museum, Sadda Pind and the Valmiki Temple at Ram Tirath.