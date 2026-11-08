Golden Temple lit up on Bandi Chhor Divas in Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on today extended greetings to the Sikh community on Bandi Chhor Divas, saying the historic occasion inspires people to uphold freedom, selfless service and the values of truth and justice.

In his message, Dhami said the release of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib, along with 52 kings from the Gwalior Fort prison was a unique example of compassion, justice and concern for humanity.

He added that the message of Bandi Chhor Divas went beyond personal freedom and emphasised the responsibility to help others break free from bondage and protect their rights.

According to the Sikh tradition, Guru Hargobind Sahib was imprisoned at Gwalior Fort by Mughal Emperor Jahangir. When the latter agreed to release the Guru, he insisted that the other imprisoned rulers should also be freed. A condition was reportedly imposed that only those who could hold the Guru’s robe would be allowed to leave with him. The Guru arranged a special robe with 52 tassels, enabling all the imprisoned kings to walk out with him.

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The Guru’s release and return to Amritsar came to be commemorated as Bandi Chhor Divas. The occasion is marked by special prayers, illumination and celebrations at the Golden Temple. It is also seen as a reminder that freedom has greater meaning when it is secured for others.

Dhami urged the sangat to follow the teachings of Guru Hargobind Sahib and strengthen their association with Gurbani, selfless service and devotion. He said the occasion should be marked not only by illuminating surroundings but also by enlightening minds through Gurbani recitation and reflection on Sikh teachings.

Meanwhile, acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht Kuldeep Singh Gargaj will deliver a message to the Sikh community from the Darshani Deori of the Golden Temple at 5 pm on November 8. Gurmat programmes dedicated to Bandi Chhor Divas are being held at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall and will continue till November 9. .