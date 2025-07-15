DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Amritsar / Golden Temple receives bomb threat on second consecutive day, security beefed up

Golden Temple receives bomb threat on second consecutive day, security beefed up

Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs have been deployed at the site to conduct intensive checks
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:13 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Golden Temple. PTI file
Advertisement

The management at Golden Temple has received a second consecutive bomb threat via email today. According to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials, the email claims that explosive material, specifically RDX, has been packed inside pipes within the temple premises, aiming to cause blasts inside the shrine.

Advertisement

Authorities, however, have not disclosed the exact contents of the threatening message due to security concerns. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs have been deployed at the site to conduct intensive checks.

Both the SGPC and Amritsar police are on high alert. The police personnel and commandos have been stationed around the Golden Temple complex, while strict surveillance is being maintained on every individual entering or exiting the area. Notably, a similar threat had also been received on Monday via email.

Advertisement

SGPC secretary Pratap Singh said that "some mischievous elements" are behind the threats, aiming to disturb peace and spread fear among devotees. "Those who send such threats do not belong to any religion. They speak of targeting all religious places, not just the Golden Temple. Their goal is to create panic," he said.

He urged the government to immediately trace and apprehend the culprits, stressing that such actions should be met with strict punishment.

Advertisement

Authorities have reiterated that all security arrangements are in place and investigations are ongoing to track down the source of the email threat.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts