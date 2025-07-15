The management at Golden Temple has received a second consecutive bomb threat via email today. According to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials, the email claims that explosive material, specifically RDX, has been packed inside pipes within the temple premises, aiming to cause blasts inside the shrine.

Authorities, however, have not disclosed the exact contents of the threatening message due to security concerns. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs have been deployed at the site to conduct intensive checks.

Both the SGPC and Amritsar police are on high alert. The police personnel and commandos have been stationed around the Golden Temple complex, while strict surveillance is being maintained on every individual entering or exiting the area. Notably, a similar threat had also been received on Monday via email.

SGPC secretary Pratap Singh said that "some mischievous elements" are behind the threats, aiming to disturb peace and spread fear among devotees. "Those who send such threats do not belong to any religion. They speak of targeting all religious places, not just the Golden Temple. Their goal is to create panic," he said.

He urged the government to immediately trace and apprehend the culprits, stressing that such actions should be met with strict punishment.

Authorities have reiterated that all security arrangements are in place and investigations are ongoing to track down the source of the email threat.