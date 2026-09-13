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Home / Amritsar / Golden Temple sees sea of devotees as langars, processions mark Gurpurb

Golden Temple sees sea of devotees as langars, processions mark Gurpurb

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:19 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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A Sikh priest sits behind the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh Holy Book) as 'Jalau', a splendour show of Sikhism's symbolic items, is displayed inside The Golden Temple on the parkash purab of Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar on Saturday
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The first Parkash Gurpurab of Guru Granth Sahib saw a sea of devotees paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib on Saturday.

The main programme began at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib, where bhog of Akhand Path Sahib was performed before a Nagar Kirtan was taken out to the Golden Temple.

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The procession, carrying the sacred saroop of Guru Granth Sahib under a canopy, was led by the Panj Pyare in accordance with Sikh traditions.

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The Nagar Kirtan drew a large gathering of devotees and members of various Sikh organisations. At its departure, the Golden Temple’s head granthi Giani Amarjit Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Tek Singh honoured the Panj Pyare with siropas.

Addressing a gathering, Amarjit Singh said the sacred Gurbani of Guru Granth Sahib was the foundation of a Sikh’s life. He urged devotees to follow the teachings of Gurbani and adopt the Sikh way of life.

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Dhami extended greetings to the devotees, saying Guru Arjan Dev had compiled the Adi Sri Guru Granth Sahib, thereby connecting the Sikh community with Gurbani. He said Gurbani provided guidance for making human life meaningful and peaceful and urged devotees to make daily recitation of Gurbani a part of their lives.

The Nagar Kirtan featured Gatka performances by Sikh youths and devotional singing by various jatha. Langars were also organised by devotees along the route.

The Golden Temple, Akal Takht Sahib and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib were decorated with traditional “jalau” displays for the occasion. Elaborate floral decorations at the Golden Temple attracted devotees, while the Golden Temple, Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib and other religious places were illuminated with “deepmala”.

A Gurmat Samagam was also held at Gurdwara

Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, where Ragi, Dhadi and Kavishri jathas performed Gurbani and Sikh devotional compositions.

A large number of SGPC office-bearers, members, religious personalities, representatives of Sikh organisations and devotees attended the programme.

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