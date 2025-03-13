Good oral health is foundation of overall well-being, says expert

A district-level event was organized at Satellite Hospital Sakatari Bagh to observe World Oral Health Day. The event was held under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur.

Deputy Director (Dental) Dr Jaganjot Kaur emphasised the importance of oral health, stating that it is the foundation of overall well-being. She advised the audience to brush their teeth twice a day and maintain good oral hygiene.

Dr Kaur highlighted common oral health issues, such as bleeding gums, bad breath, and tooth discoloration, besides stressing the importance of timely treatment to prevent serious diseases.

The Health Department has instructed all schools, educational institutions and religious institutions in the district to promote oral health awareness. Various camps are being organized in institutions and public places to educate people about the importance of oral health.

Dr Ravinder Pal Kaur delivered a detailed presentation on the prevention and treatment of dental diseases and oral cancer. The event was attended by District MEIO Amardeep Singh, Principal of CKD Nursing College Yashpreet Kaur and other healthcare professionals.