DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Good oral health is foundation of overall well-being, says expert

Good oral health is foundation of overall well-being, says expert

Event to promote oral health awareness held at hospital
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:34 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials of the Health Department during an event to mark Oral Health Day in Amritsar.
Advertisement

A district-level event was organized at Satellite Hospital Sakatari Bagh to observe World Oral Health Day. The event was held under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur.

Deputy Director (Dental) Dr Jaganjot Kaur emphasised the importance of oral health, stating that it is the foundation of overall well-being. She advised the audience to brush their teeth twice a day and maintain good oral hygiene.

Dr Kaur highlighted common oral health issues, such as bleeding gums, bad breath, and tooth discoloration, besides stressing the importance of timely treatment to prevent serious diseases.

Advertisement

The Health Department has instructed all schools, educational institutions and religious institutions in the district to promote oral health awareness. Various camps are being organized in institutions and public places to educate people about the importance of oral health.

Dr Ravinder Pal Kaur delivered a detailed presentation on the prevention and treatment of dental diseases and oral cancer. The event was attended by District MEIO Amardeep Singh, Principal of CKD Nursing College Yashpreet Kaur and other healthcare professionals.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper