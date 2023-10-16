Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar, October 15
A fire broke out in a shop of plastic crockery goods at Bazaar Papadan Wala near Darbar Sahib late on Saturday night. The fire station received a call at 12.50 am. After receiving information, three fire tenders from the MC and a fire tender from the Sewa Samiti reached the spot around 1.15 am.
Hardeep Singh, a resident of Mishri Bazaar, stated that on Saturday night he closed his shop around 9 pm and left for home. He runs a business of plastic goods. At 1 am in the night, he received a phone call informing him that a fire had engulfed his shop. He immediately left for his shop and reached the shop. The flames had surrounded the shop from all sides. The Fire Brigade vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire at 3 am. All the plastic goods inside the shop were reduced to ashes. The shopkeeper claimed that goods worth lakhs of rupees had destroyed in the fire. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...