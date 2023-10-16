Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 15

A fire broke out in a shop of plastic crockery goods at Bazaar Papadan Wala near Darbar Sahib late on Saturday night. The fire station received a call at 12.50 am. After receiving information, three fire tenders from the MC and a fire tender from the Sewa Samiti reached the spot around 1.15 am.

Hardeep Singh, a resident of Mishri Bazaar, stated that on Saturday night he closed his shop around 9 pm and left for home. He runs a business of plastic goods. At 1 am in the night, he received a phone call informing him that a fire had engulfed his shop. He immediately left for his shop and reached the shop. The flames had surrounded the shop from all sides. The Fire Brigade vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire at 3 am. All the plastic goods inside the shop were reduced to ashes. The shopkeeper claimed that goods worth lakhs of rupees had destroyed in the fire. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.