Got offer to join BJP: AAP MLA

Amritsar, April 3

AAP MLA (East) Jeevan Jyot Kaur today said she was approached by representatives of the BJP under its controversial ‘Operation Lotus’ in an initiative to woo the leaders to join the saffron party in exchange for money and other plum positions.

Jeevan Jyot said she could never come under any pressure or allurement as she was committed to the AAP.

“Like other MLAs, I, too, was approached by the BJP representatives to join the party. I had received a call around 20-25 days ago that I did not pick up. Later, i received a message which meant to offer a cabinet berth and ticket, along with money. I ignored the message,” she said. — TNS

