Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, strengthens minimally invasive surgery capabilities

From removing exceptionally large tumours to operating on complex abdominal conditions through small incisions, Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, has been strengthening its capabilities in minimally invasive procedures in the public healthcare system, apart from training the next generation of surgeons.

The institution’s Department of Surgery has undertaken several technically demanding procedures, including the laparoscopic removal of a giant uterine fibroid measuring 23 × 21 cm and weighing around 3.5 kg from a 43-year-old woman, excision of a nearly 12-cm adrenal tumour and laparoscopic management of a large diaphragmatic hernia.

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Meanwhile, the process to initiate robotic surgery at the institution is expected to begin in the next financial year, marking another step in the medical college’s efforts to expand its advanced surgical services.

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Over the past four to five years, more than 5,000 surgical procedures, including around 2,300 laparoscopic surgeries, have been performed across the units of the Surgery Department.

The wider reach of government healthcare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, has also enabled more patients to access treatment at the hospital.

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The team led by Dr Rakesh Sharma, minimally invasive surgeon and Professor of Surgery, removed a nearly 12-cm right adrenal tumour laparoscopically. The operation involved meticulous dissection around the inferior vena cava (IVC), adrenal vein, kidney and liver, making the identification and preservation of surrounding structures particularly important.

In another challenging procedure, the team managed a large diaphragmatic hernia laparoscopically. Such operations require careful anatomical assessment and precise surgical manoeuvres to address the defect and manage the affected structures.

The department has also undertaken complex hernia repairs using advanced eTEP and TAPP techniques, laparoscopic adrenalectomies for large tumours and surgery for difficult gallbladder disease involving dense adhesions and challenging anatomy.

Sharing the advantages of minimally invasive surgery, Dr Sharma said laparoscopic surgery allows surgeons to operate through small incisions using a camera and specialised instruments. It can reduce surgical trauma, postoperative pain and hospital stay, while facilitating an earlier return to routine activities.

However, the technique becomes considerably more demanding when tumours are large, normal anatomical landmarks are distorted or vital blood vessels lie close to the operative field. Such cases require specialised skills, careful planning and the ability to convert to open surgery if patient safety demands it.

With the department continuing to expand its laparoscopic capabilities, robotic-assisted surgery is emerging as the next area of development.

Robotic systems allow surgeons to control specialised instruments from a console and can provide a magnified three-dimensional view and greater instrument articulation. These features can be useful in selected complex procedures, although the choice between robotic, conventional laparoscopic and open surgery depends on the patient’s condition and the expertise available.

Dr Rajiv Devgan, Director-Principal, GMC, said the process to initiate robotic surgery at GMC Amritsar was expected to begin in the next financial year. It could strengthen surgical training and broaden treatment options at the government institution. Its public health value, however, would depend on adequate funding, trained personnel, maintenance support and affordable access for patients.