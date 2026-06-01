Government Medical College performs complex lung surgery on newborn

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The baby was diagnosed during pregnancy with Congenital Pulmonary Airway Malformation (CPAM), a rare lung defect. The child also had two uncommon conditions, dextrocardia, in which the heart is located on the right side of the chest, and situs inversus totalis, where the body’s internal organs are positioned in a mirror-image arrangement.

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Doctors successfully carried out a major thoracic surgery and removed the middle lobe of the baby’s right lung. Despite weighing only 2 kg, the newborn recovered well after the operation. After receiving treatment for 10 days, the baby was discharged from the hospital and has remained healthy and stable at home for the last three days.

The surgery was performed by Dr Surishta K Rana, Assistant Professor and Head of the Paediatric Surgery Department, along with Junior Resident Dr Aksh Rara. The anaesthesia team, led by Professor Dr Veena Chatrath, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia, also played a crucial role in the operation.

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Doctors said the condition was detected during routine prenatal ultrasound examinations. Early diagnosis and timely planning by the paediatric surgery team helped ensure successful treatment after birth. Further radiological investigations after delivery confirmed the diagnosis, following which the surgery was carefully planned and executed.

Dr Rana said the successful outcome was the result of coordinated efforts by the paediatric surgery, paediatrics and anaesthesia departments, along with operation theatre and ward staff. She also stressed the importance of timely detection of congenital abnormalities through Level-II ultrasonography during pregnancy and early referral to paediatric surgeons.

The Paediatric Surgery department at the GMC had started functioning in February 2026 after Dr Rana joined the institution. Since then, the department has provided consultations to more than 330 children and successfully performed over 70 surgeries on patients ranging from newborns to 18 years of age.