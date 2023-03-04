Government staff in Tarn Taran detained over verification of Blue Card beneficiaries

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 3

The General House of the DC Office Employees’ Association, Tarn Taran, in its meeting held here today condemned the detaining of Khadoor Sahib sub-division staff by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab.

The association demanded registering of a criminal case against KMSC workers. The Association also presented a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner today. Karwinder Singh Cheema and Shivkaran Singh Cheema, president and general secretary of the Association, were among those who addressed the meeting.

The Association said there were eight KMSC leaders and 100 others activists who detained the staff, including women employees of the sub-division, who were on duty to verify the eligibility of the Blue Card holders meant to avail Atta-Dal benefit free of cost. The KMSC was protesting against the withdrawal of blue card from a large number of card holders.

KMSC leaders said employees of the sub-division were not qualified to declare the eligibility for which the SDM and other district level officer were the competent authorities.

The protesting employees observed a pen-down strike in Khadoor Sahib sub-division on Friday and declared that in case the KMSC activists were not booked till March 6, employees of the DC, SDM’s office and revenue department would hold an agitation from March 6 indefinitely.