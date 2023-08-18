Government trying to abolish primary education, says DTF

Amritsar, August 17
Raising objections to the move by Punjab government to rationalise teachers in primary schools and reduce the post of ETTs on e-Punjab portal, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) said that the move was made without consulting the stakeholders.
Calling it a stop-gap arrangement to cover up shortcomings and delay in the recruitment of teachers, DTF district head Ashwani Awasthi said that reducing the posts of primary school teachers in Punjab was a jolt to the already unemployed qualified teachers, who had been demanding jobs.
“It is a fact that there is only one teacher per school in about 3,265 primary schools across the state. A single teacher is handling seven classes alone for the last five years. Yet instead of hiring, rationalisation in the name of countering teachers’ shortage is being done,” he said.
The government is quietly going to create more shortage of teachers in these schools by rationalising the primary teachers and it appears that by doing this, the government is going to abolish primary education.”
He demanded that the government should immediately put a stop to the plans of rationalisation of primary teachers and re-instate the abolished posts of ETT from e-Punjab portal.
He said, “Thousands of posts of teachers should be revived; separate teachers should be provided for each class as per the recommendations of Kothari Commission in primary schools and the teacher-student ratio should be 1:20; newly started pre-primary schools should be implemented in primary schools.”
He further said, “LKG and UKG classes should also be given separate teachers. The post of the head-teacher of the primary school should also be considered as an administrative post like the principal of the secondary school and the headmaster of the high school.”
