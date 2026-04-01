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Home / Amritsar / Government turning blind eye to employees, pensioners, says association in Amritsar

Government turning blind eye to employees, pensioners, says association in Amritsar

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:14 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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A meeting of district leaders of the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front was held at Gandhi Municipal Park here on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Ajit Singh Fatehchak, district president of the organisation, and was attended by state convenors Baj Singh Khehra and Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind.

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Leaders from across the district participated in the meeting. Addressing the gathering, Fatehchak, Khaira and Gadiwind accused the Punjab Government of turning a blind eye to the demands of employees and pensioners, saying employees were not being given dearness allowance despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders having been issued in this regard.

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They said the region was experiencing long power cuts, and people were expressing their anger by attacking power plants. However, due to a shortage of employees, power plants were not being protected, they added.

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The front leaders urged employees and pensioners to join Labour Day celebrations on May 1 at Gandhi Municipal Park in large numbers.

Gurbhej Singh Dhillon, Amrik Singh Kang, Baldev Singh, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, Jagtar Singh Asal, and Baljinder Singh Dobalian also addressed the gathering.

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