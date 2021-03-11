Government's biz plan for holy city

Amritsar, April 20
The government has prepared a comprehensive business plan which will be executed soon. This reaction came from city’s MLAs — Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who took part in the interaction called by CII, Amritsar Council, here. Responding to the ideas shared by the business community to bolster trade and manufacturing sectors in the holy city, they assured them that the government would soon execute the business development plan. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...