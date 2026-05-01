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Home / Amritsar / Governor Kataria visits ex-minister Chawla, enquires about her health

Governor Kataria visits ex-minister Chawla, enquires about her health

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:22 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria with former minister Lakshmi Kanta Chawla and others on Sunday.
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Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday visited the residence of former minister Lakshmi Kanta Chawla to enquire about her health. He said Chawla had made an immense contribution to social service, dedicating her life to the cause.

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He added that, even during her tenure in politics, she discharged her responsibilities with the utmost honesty and commitment while serving the people of the state, and continued to remain devoted to public service even today.

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He wished her good health and a long life, hoping that she continues to serve society in the same spirit. Chawla thanked the Governor for visiting her residence, and placed certain demands before him. As a mark of respect, she presented a portrait of Madan Lal Dhingra to Kataria.

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