Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday visited the historic Thathera Bazaar at Jandiala Guru, renowned for its traditional craft of hand-beaten brass and copper utensils.

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Interacting with local artisans who have been practising this craft for generations, Kataria stressed the need to preserve such heritage skills. “These artisans are doing a tremendous job and we need to support them and create more such heritage hubs,” he said.

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Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, Red Cross Society (Punjab) Secretary Shiv Dular Singh and other officials, Kataria met a handful of artisans working at Thathera Bazaar and appreciated their skill, dedication and efforts in preserving Punjab’s rich cultural heritage. Artisans in Jandiala Guru’s Thathera have been making these utensils for generations. The Thathera craft and utensils, featured on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, have long been seeking attention as their survival becomes increasingly difficult amid competition from hi-tech, machine-made utensils.

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Kataria emphasised that such traditional crafts must be promoted at national and international levels, which would not only strengthen the livelihoods of artisans but also enhance Punjab’s cultural identity.

“Thathera Bazaar of Jandiala Guru (Amritsar) is a historic heritage site of Punjab, now globally known for its handcrafted copper and brass utensils. For centuries, this market has been a centre of traditional metal craftsmanship, where artisans skilfully engrave and shape utensils by hand — an art that is rare and invaluable,” he said.

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The Governor further stated that the Punjab Government is making efforts to develop this historic Thathera market as a “Heritage Bazaar” and promote it as a tourist destination. The objective, he said, is to preserve the craftsmanship of artisans, improve infrastructure, and develop it into a major tourist attraction, thereby reviving the traditional craft.

Earlier in the day, Kataria addressed Nasha Mukti Chetna Sangh Punjab’s “Nasha Mukt Punjab Sankalp Samagam 2026” at Gurdwara Sahib Sant Baba Darshan Singh Ji Kulli Wale, Kale Ghanupur bypass, Amritsar, where he attended as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said Punjab has always led the nation on every front and will continue to play a leading role in eradicating the drug menace. He stated that several international forces are attempting to push India’s youth towards drugs, but the people of the country will not allow such malicious intentions to succeed.

“Within just three years, the organisation has initiated a strong awareness movement against drugs. With collective efforts, Punjab can rise stronger again,” he said.

The former Chief Justice of India, Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, expressed concern over the growing spread of drugs in society and stressed that every section of society must contribute towards eliminating this social evil.

Guru Nanak Dev University Vice-Chancellor Dr Karamjeet Singh emphasised that connecting youth with sports and Gurbani is the need of the hour to ensure a drug-free society.