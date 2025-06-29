DT
PT
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Govt announces Rs 16L insurance cover for mid-day meal workers

Govt announces Rs 16L insurance cover for mid-day meal workers

Union wants medical cover and wage hike also, says notification not issued yet
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
In a significant announcement, the School Education Department has launched a comprehensive insurance plan to provide an accidental cover of Rs 16 lakh and other benefits to 44,301 mid-day meal cook-come-helpers working in government schools across the state. The initiative was announced by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains.

But members of the Mid-day Meal Workers Union have countered the move by asking the state government, why only announce death insurance cover and not the demand for medical cover and wage hike. “The department has announced that in case of an accident, one will receive Rs 16 lakh ex-gratia and in case of an air plane crash, Rs 18 lakh will be given to the family. But could a mid-day meal worker, who earns Rs 3,000 a month, afford air travel? These announcements are just another absurd way of delaying action on our genuine demand for wage hike,” said Mamta Sharma, state president, Mid Day Meal Workers’ Union.

Sharma said that they had met Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and the Education Secretary to discuss these demands that were promised a solution during the Assembly polls in 2022. “They asked us to wait for two months to consider a wage hike for mid-day meal workers. What is there to consider when we were promised this during the AAP’s assembly poll campaign? Also, in case any mid-day meal worker faces a mishap or accident in school kitchen, what they would require is immediate medical attention and expenses for treatment. That is why we are seeking medical allowance or cover. What would we do with Rs 16 lakh after we are dead?”

The department has agreed to provide health insurance cover for up to Rs one lakh to mid-day meal workers, a notification for which, said Mamta, is yet to be issued. “Until the department issues an official notice regarding any announcement, we do not believe them,” she said.

