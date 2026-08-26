Govt depriving employees of benefits: Sanjha Mulazam Manch

Members of the Sanjha Mulazam Manch here on Tuesday burnt effigies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Arvind Kejriwal.

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The manch’s district convener, Sukhpreet Singh Pannu, said the state government had been cheating employees for over four years, accusing the latter of depriving pensioners of various benefits and ignoring the demands of the protesting employees.

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The protesters reiterated their demands like provision of cashless medical facilities, restoration of the old pension scheme, regularisation of their services and payment of DA arrears.

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Manch’s district president Gursewak Singh Sran, general secretary Angrez Singh Randhawa and finance secretary Jaspal Singh Sandhu also addressed those protesting.

The leaders said that if their demands were not met, they would intensify their agitation.