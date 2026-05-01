Govt, dist ITIs seek views of manufacturing units

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This has long been a demand of industrialists to introduce those courses in the technical institutions which have market relevance. During their meetings with ministers and officials of the government, they have been demanding those courses which are in sync with the need of local manufacturing units and latest machinery to train them on the same.

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Industrialists say it is a baby step in the direction in which a lot needs to be done.

Capt Sanjeev K Sharma, principal of Government ITI Ranjit Avenue, in a message to industrialists across the board in the district, asked for their suggestions on courses that could be introduced in the coming time in the border district. He specifically asked for courses that would be beneficial to local industries and what kind of skilled mechanics, technicians, operators or other trained manpower was needed.

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“This will help us introduce courses that can provide students with training and create placement opportunities in local industries,” he said, adding that valuable suggestions and guidance would be highly appreciated.

At the same time, he enquired from them in case courses of the choice of local industrialists are introduced, what kind of support or benefits industry can provide to students during the training period or after the completion of the course. He said the students require support in nature of internships, industrial exposure, apprenticeships, stipends, placements and several other forms of assistance.

At present, 11 government technical training institutions in the district are operating different types of courses for electricians, refrigerator and AC technicians, motor mechanics, fitters, turner, CNC, mechanic electric vehicle, 3d printing, robotics, solar technicians, practical English, food production assistant, food and beverage services assistant, house-keeper, front office assistant and computer operator programming assistant (for visually impaired).

At Dayanand ITI, courses are for electrician, electronics mechancial wireman, fitter, welder etc.

Government ITI Rayya at Bhinder is imparting training in sewing technology, cosmetology, computer operator and programming assistant, fashion design and technology, besides surface ornamentation techniques.

Government ITI Ajnala is teaching ICTSM, electronics mechanical, electrician, motor mechanic vehicle, welder, COPA, wood works technician, plumber, fashion design and technology and fitter.

Government ITI West Amritsar is imparting training in cosmetology, sewing technology, ICTSM, surface ornamentation technique CTS, surface ornamentation technique CITS, DMC and fashion design technology.

Government ITI Lopoke is teaching 12 trades at the institute. Bhagwan Valmiki Government ITI Ram Tirath is training students in electrical, fitter, plumber and mechanic auto, electrical and electronics trades.

Government ITI Jandiala Guru is imparting training in sewing technology, cosmetology, Copa, fashion design and technology, besides surface ornamentation techniques.

The Government Institute of Garment Technology Hall Gate is training students in surface ornamentation techniques, ICTSM, fashion design and technology, sewing technology and mechanic consumer electronics appliances.