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Home / Amritsar / Govt distributes 16K ownership cards under housing scheme

Govt distributes 16K ownership cards under housing scheme

Cards provide documentary proof of property rights in Lal Dora areas across 149 villages

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Minister for Public Works Harbhajan Singh ETO. FILE
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Under the ‘Mera Ghar Mera Maan’ scheme, Cabinet Minister for Public Works Harbhajan Singh ETO today distributed ownership cards to property owners in the Lal Dora area of village Rana Kalan in the Jandiala Guru Assembly Constituency. A total of 247 property owners received ownership cards on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Harbhajan Singh said that, on the initiative of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, around 16,000 ownership cards had been handed over today to residents of 149 villages across Punjab. He said residents had previously faced difficulties over properties falling within Lal Dora areas because of the absence of proper ownership documents. The ownership cards would provide documentary proof of ownership in such cases.

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He said the ownership certificates contained necessary details for the clear identification of property rights, including longitude and latitude, covered area, built-up area, open area and a map of the survey unit, among other details. This would ensure that records relating to the location and ownership of properties were documented in a clear and systematic manner.

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He said the lack of documentary clarity over property ownership had also led to disputes among families over ownership rights in the past. The ownership cards would help reduce such difficulties by providing a clear documentary record of property rights.

Village residents who received the ownership cards thanked the government and administration for providing documentary proof of their property ownership rights.

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