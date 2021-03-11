Govt employees, pensioners stage dharna outside Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s residence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

Punjab and UT employees, pensioners and teachers’ unions today staged a dharna outside Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s home in Jandiala Guru to protest delay by the Punjab Government regarding the demands on salary upgrade, job regularisation and revival of the old pension scheme.

Meagre salaries and no incentives have hit the employees hard. With the rising inflation, the cost of living has become dearer Germanjit S Chhajalwadi, Union Member

Led by district conveners Gurdeep Singh Bajwa, Ashwani Awasthi, Ajay Kumar Sanotra and others, several employees of various government departments sat outside the minister’s house, raising slogans. Later, the leaders handed over a letter to Harbhajan Singh.

Germanjit Singh Chhajalwadi, one of the union members, said, “Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had promised the United Front at his residence in Sangrur that when his government will come to power, the wages of the honorary workers will be increased, jobs of all kinds of contractual employees will be regularised according to the sixth pay commission benefits, old pension will be restored and all 37 allowances that have been withheld will be released. It’s been months now, but the government has not yet resolved any of the issues due to which the employees and pensioners are facing financial burden. Meagre salaries and no incentives have really hit the government employees hard. With the rising inflation, the cost of living has become dearer,” he said.

He further said if the Chief Minister of Punjab does not take a concrete decision on these demands, then a huge provincial rally will be held in Sangrur on September 10.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO listened to their demands and assured that a solution would be found by conducting meetings with the Chief Minister.

