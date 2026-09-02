Govt employees protest transfer of union leader

Employees from various departments staged a massive protest against the government here on Tuesday over the transfer of Sukhchain Singh Khaira, chief convener of the Punjab government employees’ organisation Sanjha Mulazam Manch Punjab, who has been leading a protest over their demands.

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During the protest, employees also burnt copies of the transfer letter issued to their leader.

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Addressing the gathering, district convener Sukhpreet Singh Pannu and general secretary Angrez Singh said that instead of resolving employees’ issues through dialogue, the government had resorted to “torture”.

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They said the government had transferred Khaira from the Chief Administration Officer-2 branch to the Planning branch.

The employees said the organisation was peacefully pursuing its legitimate demands and continuing its struggle, but alleged that the government was using force to suppress the anger among employees.

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They said employees would continue to fight for their demands until the last moment.

The protesters said they would continue their struggle until the demands of Punjab government employees, pensioners, mid-day meal workers, ASHA workers and other sections were fulfilled. They added that the programme of action announced by the state committee of the organisation would be implemented in the district without fail.

Leaders of various organisations also addressed the gathering and strongly condemned what they described as the government’s oppressive measures.

Those who spoke included Ajit Singh Dhotian, Master Satwinder Singh, Principal Dalbir Singh, Baldev Singh Kallha, Satpal Singh, Hardarsan Singh and Shivkaran Singh.