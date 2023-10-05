Govt employees seek old pension scheme

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 4

Employees of different departments of the state government under the banner of ‘Purani Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee’, Punjab organised a protest on Wednesday demanding for the revival of the old pension scheme without delay. Prabhjit Singh Gohalwar, Devinder Singh Khehra, Amandeep Singh Bhullar were among the ones who addressed this issue.

The leaders said Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister, during Himachal Pradesh election has released a notification on November 18, 2022 for the reinstatement of the old pension scheme which had not been implemented as yet. The leaders said that the employee unions have been stressing for the revival of the old pension scheme but the state government was not taking interest in this regard.

The leaders warned the state government to intensify their agitation in case the old pension is not revived. The leaders declared to attend in big number in the state level rally to be organised on October 8 at Dirba stressing on the issue.

#Tarn Taran