Govt failed to fulfil poll promises, allege sanitation workers

Tarn Taran, June 14
Sanitation workers and sewer men of the local Municipal Council lodged a protest in front of the gate of the local Municipal Council here today. The protest was staged on the last day of the three-day ‘Pot- breaking’ agitation launched against the state government to expose the alleged false promises made at the time of elections.
The agitating sanitation workers and sewer men, under the banner of Safai Sewak Union, Punjab, burnt photo-copies of the letter issued by the state government to regularise the services of employees who had completed 10 years of service. Romesh Kumar Shergill, state leader of the union, said the orders of the government to regularise those with 10 years of service did not serve the interests of employees.
Other leaders of the agitating employees also addressed the gathering.
