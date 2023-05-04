 Govt girls school student tops Class VIII exam : The Tribune India

Tarn Taran Diary

Govt girls school student tops Class VIII exam

Amritnoor Kaur (14), who topped the district in the Class VIII exams, results of which were declared recently by the Punjab School Education Board, is a character of some rare individuality. Amritnoor is a book lover, helps her mother in domestic works and also finds time to play with her younger brother and cousin. She also takes part in the cultural activities at the school level. She got 592 marks out of 600 and stood first in the district. She is a students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Valtoha. She wants to be a teacher, as teaching is a good profession which makes lives of countless heads throughout his/ her life. She is very sure to achieve her target one day. Her father Diljit Singh, who studied up to Class XII, is a landless farmer and runs an electrical shop in Valtoha village to make both ends meet. Her mother is a house maker and grandfather Darshan Singh supervises the home affairs. Darshan Singh said that Amritnoor chalked out her daily routine. She gets up at 6 in the morning and go to bed at 10 pm. After her school hours she plays with the siblings for one hour and then completes her homework and then go through the lessons of the next day to be taught by her teachers. Darshan Singh said that Amritnoor never felt the need to go to tuition class. During study at home she sometimes takes the help of U-tube to take guidance for the tough issue or subject, Darshan Singh said. Satnam Singh Bath, District Education Officer (S), said, “Amritnoor understands everything very easily and the Education Department has high hopes from her.”

Sargunpreet Kaur gets best NCC cadet award

NCC cadet Sargunpreet Kaur, a Class X student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, had been chosen as the best cadet by Commanding Officer of the 11th Punjab Battalion, NCC, Col. Karnail Singh. She was given a cash prize of Rs 3,500. She is the second year student of NCC Junior Division. Ranjit Bhatia, Principal of the school, said that Sargunpreet as a cadet participated in various camps for two years and during this period she participated in drill practice, shooting, cultural activities, written exams and many other activities for which she was declared best cadet. Saragunpreet is a sincere and obedient student, the Principal said. He said she was a role model for the other students. Sargunpreet Kaur for her performance was honoured in the school by the managing committee and the Principal.

Public toilets lie in a state of shambles

Dalwinder Singh Pannu, Balbir Singh Bir and Narinderpal Singh Sheron, all social workers of Tarn Taran, called on the Deputy Commissioner, area MLA and other officials concerned of the district to pay their kind attention to public toilets in Tarn Taran town, which are said to be in a pitiable condition since long. The facility had been provided by the Municipal Council, Tarn Taran, for the general public and the area shopkeepers besides the residents. The social workers said they had been approaching authorities regularly to make the position a better one but all their efforts had fell on deaf ears. They said as many as 15 toilets lacked basic sanitation facilities. Even regular water supply is not there. The toilets are not opened day and night as Tarn Taran town is a religious town where the devotees come to visit Darbar Sahib round-the-clock. They said that one of these toilets situated outside Government Elementary Smart School, Char Khar Khambha, had not cleaned for months. Urine pots, water taps too had been missing. They said the toilet was not only of the unhygienic condition but was making the atmosphere polluted. They said a public toilet at the Amritsar bypass which was damaged by a truck four years back had not been repaired. The social workers had brought this to the notice of the higher authorities but to no avail. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

