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Home / Amritsar / Govt measures to rein in underage driving prove futile

Govt measures to rein in underage driving prove futile

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:40 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Residents say strict action against parents and vehicle owners is the need of the hour. Also, checks near schools and markets are a must.
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Despite the Punjab Government taking measures to check underage driving in the city, the illegality continues unabated, raising concerns over the effectiveness of enforcement and the growing threat to road safety.

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Finance and Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had recently announced that strict action would be taken not only against minors found defying the orders, but also their parents and guardians.

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He had made it clear that there would be no compromise on road safety.

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As per the government’s orders, a minor caught driving would be liable to attract a heavy on-the-spot fine, while the vehicle’s registration could also be cancelled.

In addition, the offender may be declared ineligible to obtain a licence until the age of 25.

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The measures aimed at strengthening road safety, preventing accidents and fixing accountability, the government had stated while issuing the orders.

The warning, however, appears to have had little impact on the ground. In Amritsar, minors can still be seen riding two-wheelers.

Ankur Gupta, a local, said the issuance of orders was not enough. The need of the hour was regular checks near schools, educational institutions, markets and residential areas.

Strict action against parents and vehicle owners, as promised by the government, is also required.

With road accidents involving young and inexperienced drivers remaining a matter of concern, residents feel that the government must ensure that its zero-tolerance policy is implemented in letter and spirit.

Another local said given the coaching culture in the city, parents did not stop their wards from driving.

“There is no public transport in the city. The BRTS off road for long,” he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Amandeep Kaur said the police had already been working on creating awareness.

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