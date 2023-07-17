 Govt offices to open at 9 am : The Tribune India

Govt offices to open at 9 am

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 16

After the government announced return to normal office timings, all departments in the district would open at 9 am and close at 5 pm.

As per earlier schedule announced by the state government which became effective from June 1, the opening and closing timings for government departments was changed to 7 am and 2 pm, respectively, in view of the high temperature.

The state government changed the office timings so that people could visit offices before the day time temperature rose. However, a section of society had criticised the move stating that due to lack of public transport and poor road connectivity in the rural border belt, it would go against interests of the general public. The state government had also announced opening of schools in the state from Monday morning.

Earlier, the government had declared holidays in all schools owing to flood-like situation in many districts.

In a tweet today, Education Minister Harjot Bains announced opening of schools as per normal time.

