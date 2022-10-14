Govt order to burst crackers must be implemented strictly: Amritsar residents

Amritsar, October 13

With the state government restricting timings for bursting firecrackers on Diwali and other festivals, residents feel that if implemented strictly it could go a long way in checking air and sound pollution.

Residents stated that the government should also ensure that the orders are implemented with utmost sincerity. The state government after recommendations of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has announced a two-hour window for bursting firecrackers. The government has allowed use of firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali (October 24). Further on Gurpurb (November 8), the use of firecrackers is allowed in two time slots of one hour each — from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm.

On Christmas, bursting of crackers is allowed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am. On New Year eve, the allotted time for bursting crackers is from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

The residents stated that implementation of the government orders on Diwali night would set a precedent for the remaining festivals. “Earlier too, the government had banned bursting of crackers on a few occasions but had not taken any interest in implementing these,” said a senior citizen, Satinderjit Singh.

The bursting of crackers not only causes air and sound pollution but also results in eye, ear and other burn injuries every year. The residents stated that parents, schools and government should also run campaigns to highlight the harms of firecrackers.

“It is also important that religious organisations take the lead and show the way. Instead of bursting crackers, people can use lights for decorations and display,” suggested another resident Sukhwant. He said parents could also check the use of firecrackers by indulging children in other fun activities.