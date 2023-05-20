Govt primary, middle schools face staff shortage in district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

Despite best efforts, government primary and middle schools in the district are still struggling to cope with teacher shortage, especially the middle schools in rural segments close to the border areas. All these schools with Classes 6-8, are operating with one teacher or a volunteer, who not only takes classes but also takes care of the administrative work of the school. Most of the schools also require non-teaching staff including helpers, sweepers etc.

Meanwhile, middle schools falling under the rural/border belt including in villages of Chogawan II block, Tarsikka, Rayya, in villages like Cheema, Rajatal etc have a lower enrollment of students with a combined strength of 40-50 in Classes 6-8. Due to lack of teachers, in some of the schools, students of Classes VI, VII and VIII are made to sit in a single classroom and a single teacher is deputed for all the subjects.

Despite new appointments of ETTs and teachers being rationed, the problem prevails.

“I have a requirement of at least 30 teachers but I am still waiting for them. The student strength in my school is good, with a count of 1,100 students in the primary wing. I have volunteer teachers, working on contract basis to overcome teacher shortage,” said Manjit, centre head, Government Elementary School, Bhindi Sheddhan, which falls under Chogawan II block. The constituency of Rajasansi has several primary and middle schools where teachers’ strength vis-a-vis student strength has a huge gap, waiting to be filled.

The teacher unions have raised the issue of staff shortage in middle and primary schools several times, also suggesting that the middle schools in areas where there is dismal student strength must be upgraded to senior secondary or merged with the nearby schools. While the district education department has been trying to speed up the process of ETT appointments, Deputy DEO Rekha Mahajan said that the question of merger doesn’t arise.

“Middle schools were opened under the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan to give an impetus to education in the rural belt. They were opened within a radius of 3 km of the village centre to facilitate the children, especially girls from villages to access learning. These schools have three classrooms, washroom facility and now some of these schools also have computer labs. Usually, there is no principal or centre head in middle schools, only the senior most teacher has the authority to carry out administrative work. In the past few years, several middle schools have been upgraded and several elementary schools have been upgraded to the middle school level. Even with two-three teachers, it is not tough to teach all the subjects for Class 6-8. The issue of teacher shortage is being worked out and we are looking for more appointments,” she said.

Delayed appointments, promotions irk teachers

Members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front from the district have repeatedly accused the Education Department of sitting on long-pending demands regarding appointments and promotions. “The matter of promotion of master cadre of about 40,000 primary teachers serving in the Punjab School Education Department has been pending for five years. The AAP government which claims to give priority to education has not been able to clear it till date. Earlier, this promotion was made in the beginning of 2018, but after that the matter was left hanging. Also, the appointments of ETTs is being done at a slow pace, while the academic session has already begun,” said Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) state president Vikram Dev Singh.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the Minister of Education and Directors of School Education (Secondary & Primary). Education Minister Harjot Bains, who claimed to promote the primary teachers to master cadre soon in a meeting last year, has not yet been able to fulfill his promise.