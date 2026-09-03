Govt pushing rural infrastructure to curb migration to cities, says MLA Dhaliwal

Comprehensive rural development undertaken by the Punjab Government is helping curb migration from villages to cities by bringing better roads, healthcare, education and other basic facilities closer to residents, Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Thursday.

Dhaliwal made the remarks while laying foundation stones for four link road projects worth Rs 1.15 crore in different villages of the Ajnala Assembly constituency. The projects, covering a combined stretch of 3.17 km, are aimed at improving connectivity and facilitating movement between villages and key local destinations.

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The projects include a link road from Pandori Sukha Singh to the Ajnala-Chogawan Road at a cost of Rs 35.69 lakh, a road from the village phirni to the cremation ground costing Rs 16.73 lakh, a road from the phirni of Fatehwal village to the adda at a cost of Rs 27.41 lakh and a road from Abadi Baba Gam Chuk Sahib to Chhanna costing Rs 35.18 lakh.

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Addressing gatherings at the project sites, Dhaliwal said the government was focusing on providing essential facilities in villages so that residents did not have to move to urban areas in search of better infrastructure and services. He said the objective was to develop villages as self-reliant and model villages.

He said the government was also strengthening facilities in education, healthcare and sports. Model sports grounds were being developed in villages to encourage youngsters to participate in sports, while government schools were being upgraded with improved infrastructure

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Dhaliwal said healthcare services were also being brought closer to people through initiatives such as Aam Aadmi Clinics. He added that welfare schemes were aimed at ensuring that government benefits reached people directly.

The MLA said there was no shortage of funds for development works and projects were being undertaken.