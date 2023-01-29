Govt school students taken on educational trip to Civil Hospital

Tarn Taran, January 28
Students of Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Chohla Sahib, went on an educational trip to the local district-level Civil Hospital on Saturday.
They were enlightened about the functioning of the hospital, besides the facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.
Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Swaranjit Dhawan explained to the students the health-based needs of the people. Dr Dhawan noted that emergency services are available for serious patients. He also dwelt on the mother-child ward and the wards available for other patients in the hospital. The students were informed about the referral of serious patients to the government-run Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, which is well equipped with the latest equipment and has ultra specialist medical officers. The students were taken to the hospital wards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...