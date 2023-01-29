Govt school students taken on educational trip to Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 28

Students of Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Chohla Sahib, went on an educational trip to the local district-level Civil Hospital on Saturday.

They were enlightened about the functioning of the hospital, besides the facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Swaranjit Dhawan explained to the students the health-based needs of the people. Dr Dhawan noted that emergency services are available for serious patients. He also dwelt on the mother-child ward and the wards available for other patients in the hospital. The students were informed about the referral of serious patients to the government-run Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, which is well equipped with the latest equipment and has ultra specialist medical officers. The students were taken to the hospital wards.