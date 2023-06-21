Govt school toppers visit Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 20

In a first, 10 toppers of Classes X and XII from government schools across Punjab got to visit the Punjab Vidhan Sabha today.

Jatin Kumar (GSSS, Town Hall), Jaskaran Singh (GSSSS, Attari), Geetika (Meritorious School), Sukhwinder Singh (Meritorious School), Harmanpreet Kaur (GGSSS, Tapiala), Pari (GHS, Kot Baba Deep Singh), Gurvinder Kaur (GSSS, Baldwal), Ranjana (GGSSS, Tapiala), Rohan (GHS, Putlighar) and Nancy (SOE, Cherhrta) were a part of the delegation that witnessed the proceedings. The delegation was among a total of 230 students who got to attend the session.

The students were accompanied by a team of five teachers as they left early in the morning to report at the Vidhan Sabha at 9 am. “The students got a chance to learn about the history and functioning of the Vidhan Sabha and they also had a chance to interact with some members of the Legislative Assembly,” shared one of the teachers.