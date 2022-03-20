Govt schoolteachers seek release of salary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

Teachers of government primary and secondary schools in district have urged the new government to release budget to pay salaries withheld since past two months. Due to the Assembly elections and change of government, the budget for salaries have not been approved by the department concerned, causing delay in dispensing salaries to teachers since February 2022.

The Democratic Teachers Front, an umbrella organisation representing the primary and secondary school teachers, urged the new AAP government to look to the matter urgently. “The previous government had not sent the required budget to the teachers and non-teaching staff in all the primary schools, for the month of February. There is a huge outcry among the non-teaching staff. It may be mentioned here that despite the repeated demands of the teachers in this regard, neither the old nor the new government has taken any concrete steps so far about withholding the payments from the exchequer. Monthly salaries and thousands of teachers and DEOs / BPEOs. According to the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission for the employees of the offices from July 2021 to October 2021, no budget has been received for the arrears of pay increase. This is causing financial difficulties to teachers,” said state Finance Secretary, DTF, Ashwani Awasthi.

They had announced protest demonstration on March 17 earlier, a day after new CM Bhagwant Mann was sworn in, but after talks with the education department officials, teachers decided to wait some time. Awasthi said, “As it is the last month of the financial year, teachers are being forced to file unpaid income tax returns.”