Govt schoolteachers seek release of salary

Govt schoolteachers seek release of salary

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

Teachers of government primary and secondary schools in district have urged the new government to release budget to pay salaries withheld since past two months. Due to the Assembly elections and change of government, the budget for salaries have not been approved by the department concerned, causing delay in dispensing salaries to teachers since February 2022.

The Democratic Teachers Front, an umbrella organisation representing the primary and secondary school teachers, urged the new AAP government to look to the matter urgently. “The previous government had not sent the required budget to the teachers and non-teaching staff in all the primary schools, for the month of February. There is a huge outcry among the non-teaching staff. It may be mentioned here that despite the repeated demands of the teachers in this regard, neither the old nor the new government has taken any concrete steps so far about withholding the payments from the exchequer. Monthly salaries and thousands of teachers and DEOs / BPEOs. According to the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission for the employees of the offices from July 2021 to October 2021, no budget has been received for the arrears of pay increase. This is causing financial difficulties to teachers,” said state Finance Secretary, DTF, Ashwani Awasthi.

They had announced protest demonstration on March 17 earlier, a day after new CM Bhagwant Mann was sworn in, but after talks with the education department officials, teachers decided to wait some time. Awasthi said, “As it is the last month of the financial year, teachers are being forced to file unpaid income tax returns.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

2
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

3
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

4
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

5
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

6
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

7
World

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, Finland happiest; check India's rank

8
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

9
Haryana

Will welcome Birender Singh if he joins AAP, says Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

10
Trending

In video, 'drunk' man stabs his heart 4 times to recreate a stunt sequence at Holi celebrations

Don't Miss

View All
Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Sports

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Watch: Sunny Leone’s fan inks her name on his arm, the actress hold his arm, says ‘hope you love me forever’
Entertainment

Watch: Sunny Leone tells this man 'hope you love me forever', teases him 'good luck finding a wife'

Top Stories

Japan to invest ~3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

CAPFs have ‘decisive control’ of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...

Congress stands united, says G-23 leader Azad after meeting Sonia

Congress stands united, says G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Last adieu: Farmers drape Sandeep in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

City schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Freshmen Induction Programme

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Railways likely to start ROB construction next week

2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Teenager rapes 6-year-old

36-year-old woman found murdered

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement