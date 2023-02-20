Govt shells out Rs 11.46 cr for dev work ahead of G20 summit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 19

With the goal of beautifying the city ahead of the G20 summit slated for the next month, the government is investing about Rs 11.46 crore more on development works.

Local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been making efforts to provide basic facilities such as a clean and pollution-free environment to the people of the state. Under the series, various development works are under way.

He said the government has decided to spend approximately Rs 11.46 crore more on development works to beautify the city. Out of the entire funds, a grant of Rs 4.97 crore will be spent on the replacement and installation of street lights across the city. It would also include the operation and maintenance of street lights for a period of five years, he said.

He said the remaining sum of Rs 6.49 crore would be spent for the widening of the Dhapai Road in Amritsar, from the railway crossing to Gandah Nullah and from the Kot Khalsa to the Bohri Sahib road.

The e-tenders for these works have also been uploaded on the government’s website, www.eproc.punjab.gov.in.

The Local Bodies Minister has asked the officials to ensure quality and transparency in the working of the local government departments.

