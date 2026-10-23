Govt staff demand swift action on pension, healthcare

On the second day of their two-day mass casual leave protest, employees opposing the state government’s policies today held a massive rally at the District Administrative Complex (DAC). Employees under the banners of the Sanjha Mulazam Manch and the Pensioner Front participated in the rally, demonstrating their unity and collective resolve.

Addressing the gathering, district convener Sukhpreet Singh Pannu, general secretary Angrez Singh Randhawa and Gursewak Singh Sra strongly criticised the state government. They said a meeting of employee leaders held yesterday under the leadership of the Principal Secretary had disappointed the employees, as the government continued to delay decisions instead of accepting their demands.

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The leaders said the employees’ anger against the government was growing because of its failure to respond to their legitimate demands. They demanded that discrepancies in the pension report be rectified, the cashless medical scheme be reactivated, the old pension scheme be restored and contractual employees be regularised.

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The leaders further said that employees were not receiving their due dearness allowance (DA). They demanded the immediate payment of pending instalments of DA and the restoration of the 4, 9 and 14-year Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme. They also called for the acceptance of the demands of mid-day meal workers and ASHA workers.

Those who also addressed the rally included Navtej Singh, Baljit Singh Tom, Vikramjit Singh, Baldev Singh Kalla, Jassa Singh Kad Gill, Surinder Singh, Karaj Singh Kairon, Rajwant Singh Bagrian, Yadwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurbir Singh and Nishan Singh, among others. They warned the state government that its continued indifference to the employees’ demands would further intensify their agitation.