DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Govt staff demand swift action on pension, healthcare

Govt staff demand swift action on pension, healthcare

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The employees participating in the rally against the state government. Photo: Gurbaxpuri.
Advertisement

On the second day of their two-day mass casual leave protest, employees opposing the state government’s policies today held a massive rally at the District Administrative Complex (DAC). Employees under the banners of the Sanjha Mulazam Manch and the Pensioner Front participated in the rally, demonstrating their unity and collective resolve.

Addressing the gathering, district convener Sukhpreet Singh Pannu, general secretary Angrez Singh Randhawa and Gursewak Singh Sra strongly criticised the state government. They said a meeting of employee leaders held yesterday under the leadership of the Principal Secretary had disappointed the employees, as the government continued to delay decisions instead of accepting their demands.

Advertisement

The leaders said the employees’ anger against the government was growing because of its failure to respond to their legitimate demands. They demanded that discrepancies in the pension report be rectified, the cashless medical scheme be reactivated, the old pension scheme be restored and contractual employees be regularised.

Advertisement

The leaders further said that employees were not receiving their due dearness allowance (DA). They demanded the immediate payment of pending instalments of DA and the restoration of the 4, 9 and 14-year Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme. They also called for the acceptance of the demands of mid-day meal workers and ASHA workers.

Those who also addressed the rally included Navtej Singh, Baljit Singh Tom, Vikramjit Singh, Baldev Singh Kalla, Jassa Singh Kad Gill, Surinder Singh, Karaj Singh Kairon, Rajwant Singh Bagrian, Yadwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurbir Singh and Nishan Singh, among others. They warned the state government that its continued indifference to the employees’ demands would further intensify their agitation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts