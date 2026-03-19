DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Govt teachers stage protest at DAC on mandatory TET

Govt teachers stage protest at DAC on mandatory TET

Say Punjab govt has not enough much to improve teachers’ lot

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of Democratic Teachers’ Front burn an effigy of Punjab CM as they held a protest on the issue of Teacher Eligibility Test in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has become a bone of contention between the AAP government in state and government teachers. Leaders of various teacher organisations, including the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) and Government Teachers' Union, led a protest at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Amritsar today against what they called the imposition of mandatory condition of TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) by the Supreme Court at the behest of the Central Government.

Advertisement

The teachers described it as the failure of Punjab Government to bring about a Bill for the security of service of teachers during the budget session of the assembly and its failure to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. They also called out the Education Department's rejection of a letter exempting some categories from TET, the indiscriminate use of water cannons, lathi-charge and tear gas shells on teachers during their protest in Chandigarh recently.

Advertisement

The teacher organisations said that instead of resolving the problems of teachers during its four-year tenure, the AAP government in Punjab has been struggling to resolve the issues. "Police action has become a norm against any form of dissent, especially on teachers. Despite issuing a lame notification for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, it has not been implemented yet. The arrears of salary revision, restoration of Punjab pay-scales by cancelling the new scales, remaining installments of dearness allowance (DA) and the arrears of installments issued, have been mixed up and now the TET is being made mandatory. The full report of the Pay Commission has not been released as well," said Baljinder Singh Mann, a government school teacher in Amritsar.

Advertisement

If the financial issues of the teachers are not being resolved, they also lament that the state government, despite tall claims of bringing about a Shiksha Kranti, has not been able to fill the vacant posts of principals and head teachers.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts