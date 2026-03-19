Govt teachers stage protest at DAC on mandatory TET

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has become a bone of contention between the AAP government in state and government teachers. Leaders of various teacher organisations, including the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) and Government Teachers' Union, led a protest at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Amritsar today against what they called the imposition of mandatory condition of TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) by the Supreme Court at the behest of the Central Government.

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The teachers described it as the failure of Punjab Government to bring about a Bill for the security of service of teachers during the budget session of the assembly and its failure to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. They also called out the Education Department's rejection of a letter exempting some categories from TET, the indiscriminate use of water cannons, lathi-charge and tear gas shells on teachers during their protest in Chandigarh recently.

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The teacher organisations said that instead of resolving the problems of teachers during its four-year tenure, the AAP government in Punjab has been struggling to resolve the issues. "Police action has become a norm against any form of dissent, especially on teachers. Despite issuing a lame notification for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, it has not been implemented yet. The arrears of salary revision, restoration of Punjab pay-scales by cancelling the new scales, remaining installments of dearness allowance (DA) and the arrears of installments issued, have been mixed up and now the TET is being made mandatory. The full report of the Pay Commission has not been released as well," said Baljinder Singh Mann, a government school teacher in Amritsar.

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If the financial issues of the teachers are not being resolved, they also lament that the state government, despite tall claims of bringing about a Shiksha Kranti, has not been able to fill the vacant posts of principals and head teachers.